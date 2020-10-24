Most popular horror movie villain in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Halloween is a week away, which means spooky season is in full flight.

For Frontierbundles.com, getting into the ghoulish spirit of things means surveying which state prefers which cinema psycho for the past year.

This spooky season, West Virginians are looking out for a scary clown from the movie It. That’s right, the most popular searched scary movie villain for West Virginia is Penny Wise.

To conduct this study, Frontier Bundles selected fifteen popular villains from classic, pre-2000 horror movies and searched each film in Google Trends for the past twelve months. The team pulled the results on September 4, 2020, according to the report.

Frontier Bundles is an online authorized reseller of FrontierCommunications.

You can view the full report on Frontierbundles.com.