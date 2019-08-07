Mothers hold breastfeeding awareness walk at Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A group of mothers spent the morning at the Meadowbrook Mall to promote breastfeeding.

A breastfeeding awareness walk was held to encourage mothers that breastfeed to feel comfortable with feeding their babies in a public setting.

Harrison County WIC and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources partnered to help remove the stigma of public breastfeeding.

“It’s as normal to breastfeed as it is to bottlefeed,” breastfeeding counselor Angie Rebrook. “Bottlefeeding has been the norm for so many years that moms want to feel like they can breastfeed wherever they are without being judged.”

The Meadowbrook Mall has a special facility for mothers who need to breastfeed, located near the food court.