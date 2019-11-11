Mountain Line offers free bus rides to veterans for Veterans Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountain Line Transit Authority offered free rides all day to veterans to celebrate Veterans Day.

CEO David Bruff said it is something they have done in the past and that it had become a tradition for the bus line to offer free rides on Veterans Day.

“Veterans have given us so much, they’re the reason we have the country we have,” Bruffy said. “To recognize them, to provide service to them, it’s just a small token of what they’ve done for us. It’s a small recognition, it’s the least we could do.”

The CEO said he hopes a new tax proposal will help address the transportation needs for most veterans in the area.

Bruffy encouraged people to get in touch with the bus service if they have any questions or concerns about their operations.

