Mountain Line offers reduced fare on Grey Line to Pittsburgh

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountain Line Transit Authority is offering rides from Clarksburg to Pittsburgh for $10 cheaper than before on its Grey Line.

The fare will now cost $15, the bus will make stops in Fairmont, Morgantown, Washington, and Waynesburg and run twice a day 365 days a year and three times a day on Sunday and Friday. Once in Pittsburgh, the bus will make stops at the International Airport and the Pittsburgh Greyhound station. This is according to CEO David Bruffy who said they were pleased to bring lower fares to their community.

The fare change comes after the company realized that their $25 fee was not competitive when compared to private services like Greyhound and were losing customers and money as a result, Bruffy said. Mountain Line ran a six-month trial to determine what the best solution would be.

“We lowered it to $15 dollars and saw an increase in ridership and it helped make up the majority of the lost fare-bucks revenue because we had additional riders,” Bruffy said. “So at that point, at their meeting last month, the board decided that they would make that fare change a permanent one.”

Bruffy said, it’s not reasonable to expect travelers to come in from other areas without a car and then use public transit, so that’s why they want to maintain the service to Greyhound and to the airport.

“It gives you seamless transportation from your point of origin to wherever you’re coming to Morgantown,” he said.

Now, Bruffy said, they even have a $34 fee for four tickets to Pittsburgh, if they are all bought with the same debit or credit card.

However, the biggest change in their fares has to do with the Property Tax Bus, he said. It is for anyone in Monongalia Co. who pays a person or real property tax. Riders who qualify can sign up for a prepaid bus pass that would eliminate all their local fares and services.

If you would like to find out about it Bruffy said you can call 291-RIDE (291-7433) or visit their website.