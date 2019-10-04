Mountain State Forest Festival offers several activities

ELKINS, W.Va.- As one of West Virginia’s oldest and largest festivals, the Mountain State Forest Festival features everything from craft displays to carnival rides.

Local groups and businesses set up displays to spread the word about what they have to offer the community.

“There’s a lot of great products here, so you can see what the industry is. A lot of people drive by the factory and wonder what they’re doing, what they’re in business for. This gives them an opportunity to know the folks that work there, see the products firsthand and learn a little bit about how they’re made,” said Jeff Arbogast of AHF Products.

One of the public’s favorite parts of the festival is the quilt show, which is encouraging young people to get involved with a children’s category.

“The ages run from eight up through the teen years and we’re focusing on Christmas quilts this year,” said Log Cabin Quilter’s Guild chair Deborah Curtis.

The Mountain State Forest Festival runs through Sunday October 6, for a full list of events, click here.