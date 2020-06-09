Mountain Yoga to offer outdoor classes at Blackwater Falls State Park

DAVIS, W.Va. – Mountain Yoga is now offering their community class outside at Blackwater Falls State Park.

Due to COVID-19, the class is limited to 24 people and attendees have to practice social distancing. If residents are not comfortable to participate at the park, Yoga Instructor Ann Farmer stated, they are more than welcome to participate online.

Attendees are required to bring their own mat and props as well as face masks are encouraged but not mandatory.

Farmer also stated she will bring masks for those participants who would like to use one during the class. She encouraged attendees to not attend if they are positive for COVID-19 or are experiencing any symptoms.

Participants must pre-register and pay for the class beforehand on Mountain Yoga website. The class is $10. If participants would like to participate online, they will be required to pay by Venmo or PayPal.