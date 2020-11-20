Mountaineer Food Bank and VA Hospital team up to provide holiday meals to veterans

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County veterans got a head start on preparing for their Thanksgiving Day dinner Friday.

The Mountaineer Food Bank teamed up with the VA Hospital in Clarksburg this morning handing out 400 food boxes.

Director of Community Programs Laura Phillips explained that the food bank wanted veterans to enjoy a nice Thanksgiving dinner so they added turkey and apples to the thirty-pound food box.

“Just to feel like we are able to contribute to their holiday meal and just bring a little bit of happiness this holiday season.”

The food bank has been handing out food boxes every third Friday to veterans in Clarksburg for more than two years.