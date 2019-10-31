Mountaineer Middle School hosts “Lights on Afterschool” event

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Eight thousand rallies nationwide aim to make afterschool programs available to every child, Mountaineer Middle School in Clarksburg hosted Project Isaac “Lights on” event.

Lights on Afterschool is sponsored by Project Isaac and the rally is part the annual celebration of after school programs organized by the Afterschool Alliance. The event spotlights the range of programming available including a presentation from the Harrison County K-9 unit, a STEAM activity with 4-H and a volleyball game between parents and students.

“It provides an opportunity for kids to get homework help after school for those that may not have it, it provides a place for the children to go after school for parents who may be working late, and it provides enrichment opportunity for these kids that they may not otherwise have,” said Chris Anne Diaz, Project Isaac Coordinator and Mountaineer Middle School Teacher.

At Mountaineer Middle School the program serves more than 50 children, providing an after-school meal, homework assistance, and mentoring to name a few. The Afterschool Alliance is a nonprofit public awareness advocacy organization working to ensure that all children have access to quality after-school programs.