Mountaineer Truck Load Liquidations holds ribbon-cutting in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new Harrison County business opened for business on Monday.

Mountaineer Truck Load Liquidations held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon at its new location in Clarksburg. The retail store sells just about everything from personal hygiene products, toys, tools, clothing, and more.

Most of the products are being sold for 50-80% off of retail price and if customers can’t find what they are looking for, then the store manager explained she may be able to locate and order it.

“If there is something that you are looking for and we don’t offer it at the time, we have a wish list that you can provide a name and a phone number and if we get that merchandise in, we would be able to call and let you know,” Manager Shannon Fulton explained.

The store will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

It is located in Rosebud Plaza in Clarksburg.