Mountaineers for Progress hosts protest to end human detention camps

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A protest was held on the campus of West Virginia University Friday to end Human Detention Campus bringing people together to protest the inhumane conditions faced by migrants at border detention camps.

Morgantown community members gathered outside the student union at the Mountainlair as part of the Lights for Liberty program. Many spoke about bringing awareness to the humanitarian crisis taking place at our U.S. southern boarder detention camps. Light for Liberty’s mission is to form a coalition of people, many of whom are mothers, dedicated to human rights, and the fundamental principle behind democracy that all human beings have a right to life, liberty and dignity.

“We really want to impart on people the importance getting to know these people in our communities, and just recognizing the value they bring. And not allowing fear to kind of dictate our treatment of people who are coming from other places,” said Mollie Kennedy, Community outreach Director of ACLU of West Virginia.

The program wrapped up with a candlelight vigil. Other protest were held in Charleston, Charles Town, and Huntington as well as many other places across the U.S.