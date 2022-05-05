CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It’s Cinco De Mayo, and the Mr. Taco food truck along with the restaurant hosted a celebration in the Glen Elk’s District of Clarksburg Thursday night.

A small section of Baltimore Avenue was closed outside the restaurant for the celebration along with a bike night for biker friends with representatives from RG Almost Heaven Harley Davidson helping. There was a live DJ on hand to provide plenty of entertainment and of course, tacos were on sale with a buy three get one free and drinks.

“It’s important to bring the community together, and it’s an event that, that many Americans recognize the Cinco De Mayo. So, we want to make sure that something that they enjoy and have fun,” said Kenneth Tyson, owner of Mr. Taco’s food truck and restaurant.

Tyson said it’s great to include the biker community because they do a lot of charity work helping out people in the community. He also says they’re trying to build the community up and bring people out to the restaurant and into the downtown Glen Elk area to enjoy a good time.

“”Its a big feast in the USA. So, I am proud to participate for the first year here because this is my, for my country to share with this country, all, everybody,” said Alma Tyson, who is Mrs. Taco co-owner with her husband.

Mr. Taco also held raffles for some free prize giveaways along with RG Almost Heaven Harley Davidson. A veterans organization, Operation Firm Handshake was also in attendance selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a Harley Davidson motorcycle, that drawing will be held on May 21, in downtown Lost Creek during their annual picnic.

“Cinco De Mayo for us is important, but I think the big celebration here so that is why it is more important for me. So, it’s time to share our culture, our food, our traditions, you know so I am really happy with the people wanting to celebrate with us,” Alma said.

The Tyson family said they hope the night brings a lot of fun and comradery for everyone in the community.