Multiple crews respond to Gypsy Fire

GYPSY- W.Va. – Harrison County 911 said Shinnston, Spelter, Bridgeport, Lumberport, and Worthingston Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a structure fire on 2nd Street in Gypsy just before 6 p.m. Sunday night.

Shinnston Fire Department said the fire started from combustibles being to close to a wood burning stove. The Fire Department also said that the fire was contained to a garage and extension to the house.

Neighboring property also received minor damage as well. Shinnston Volunteer Fire Department confirmed that no one was injuries from the fire. They also said the fire is being ruled as accidental after speaking to the property owner.

