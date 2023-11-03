WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — Crews from multiple counties have responded to a fire at a residence in Doddridge County.

According to the Doddridge County 911 communication center, a call of a fire at a residence on Lois Lane off of Duckworth Road at 12:16 p.m.

Crews from the West Union, Smithburg, Pennsboro and Ellenboro fire departments arrived on scene and confirmed that the residence was fully involved, comm center officials stated.

At this time, crews from Ritchie County were called to return to service and no injuries have been reported; there is no word on if the structure will be ruled a total loss, according to the comm center.