Multiple fire crews respond to brush fire in Lewis County

CAMDEN, W.Va. – Multiple fire crews responded to a brush fire on Valley Chapel Road in Lewis County, early Thursday evening.

According to 911 officials, the call came in around 5 p.m. stating that smoke was coming from a hillside in Camden.

According to officials, Weston, Jane Lew, Pricetown, and Jackson’s Mill Fire Departments all responded to the scene.

Fire crews on scene told 12 News that the fire had already burned between six to eight acres of land.

Fire crews are still on scene fighting the blaze.