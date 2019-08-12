Multiple fire crews respond to Shinnston house fire

Multiple fire crews respond to a house fire early Tuesday morning in Harrison County, according to 911 officials.

911 officials said that the fire was reported around 12:15 at Main Street in Shinnston.

According to Shinnston Fire Department Captain Donnie Lindsey, a dryer on the 1st floor malfunctioned at the residence’s home.

As the dryer was malfunctioning, someone in the house woke up and noticed the fire and evacuated the family quickly out of the house, according to the homeowner.

Fire departments from Shinnston, Spelter, Lumberport and Worthington responded to the fire alongside Harrison County Emergency Squad.

Captain Lindsey said there was extensive smoke damage on the 1st floor, but crews got their quickly to put out the fire. No injuries were reported.