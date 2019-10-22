Multiple police agencies dispatched to alleged bank robbery at Huntington Bank in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Multiple police agencies have been dispatched to West Main Street in reference to an armed robbery at the Huntington Bank, according to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center.

The Bridgeport Police Department is leading the investigation, and is being helped by the Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police Department, according to officials.

According to Bridgeport Police, no one was injured during the incident and the robber is on the run.

