Munchies Eats & Sweets restaurant to open in Middletown Commons

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A new restaurant is opening in the Middletown Commons as progress continues with the new mall.

Munchies Eats & Sweets can now be added to the many new additions luring people into the improved Middletown commons. The restaurant was formally located in Morgantown and moved to Whitehall to add a business to where the owners live.

“We’re just hoping that it brings in a lot of new people to the mall area. The mall has died kind of in the last few years, so we’re just hoping for a rejuvenation, new restaurants, new places to shop, and hope that it all kind of comes together,” said General Manager of Munchies, Shannon Tilley.

Munchies will be serving sandwiches, salads, paninis, pepperoni rolls, and several sweet tooth favorites.

Munchies Eats & Sweets officially opens Monday, November 23 at 7 a.m. for breakfast. For more on hours and menu items, visit their Facebook page.