Mylan Park Aquatic Center reopens

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After being shut down due to COVID-19, the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park has reopened its facilities to the public as of Monday, June 1.

Indoor pool area of Aquatic Center

Jennifer Lainhart, director of aquatics and track, said so far the reopening process has been going well, but they are not seeing the crowds they were seeing before the pandemic. The Aquatic Center opened in November and had a great launch, but then the pandemic hit a few months later, Lainhart said. However, the director added that she expects to return to normal as the summer progresses and the public learns that they have put in place safety measures.

“We created a social contract which is available at the entrance as well as our website and that requires our participants to wear a mask when they’re in the building, except for when they’re in the water in the pool,” Lainhart said. “And so that will also require them to be socially distanced, staying away from people except from their family members.”

Aquatic Center social contract at entrance

Many people have trouble getting used to the mask rule, Lainhart said, so to help they sell disposable masks for those who forget theirs at home or don’t have one. Lainhart said the Aquatic Center has been closely following the guidelines and updates from Gov. Justice on how to keep the public safe. In fact, she said that is how they came up with the mask policy, the state requires all those in fitness centers to wear masks.

Lainhart said it was hard to be closed for so long, but they are happy to have everyone back taking advantage of their membership and visitor pass options. Right now, she said, those who sign up for a year-long membership will receive 30 percent off, which is the lowest price ever offered.

Outdoor splash park at Aquatic Center

She encourages the public to stop by soon, but to check the schedule online or by calling before they do so.

“Just check our schedule online, it’s the best place to start,” Lainhart said. “Make sure you’re coming at a time — because we have some ‘member only times’ and ‘general public times’ that are available, so make sure that you know when you’re coming. On our COVID resource page, which is available by a link from our main page, you can can see there’s a ‘Know Before You Go Guide’, which can tell you everything you need to know, what to bring, what not to bring, who can come, who can’t come and reminding you to wear mask.”