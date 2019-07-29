Mylan to combine with off-patent division of Pfiser in a trade agreement

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two big players in the pharmaceutical business will be collaborating on a new business. Mylan and Upjohn, a off-patent division of Pfizer, announced a combination of the two on Monday.

The deal will take place fully over a stock trade agreement. The Reverse Morris Trust transaction will convert each of Mylan’s shares into one share of the new company.

Key points of the deal include:

Mylan and Upjohn are set to combine by no later than the middle of 2020.

Mylan CEO Heather Bresch will depart the company at the end of the deal. The new company will be led by the current president of Upjohn, Michael Goettler. Mylan Chairman Robert Coury will be executive chairman.

The deal is a stock transaction, Pfizer shareholders will own 57 percent of the newly combined company where as Mylan will own 43 percent.

