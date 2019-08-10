Names of ambulance crash victims involved in Nicholas County accident released

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — 8/10/19 5:15 p.m. UPDATE: In a press release, troopers with the West Virginia State Police Summersville detachment released the names of those who died in this morning’s fatal accident.

23-year-old Brittany Lachelle Young of Glen Jean and 35-year-old Ronald Douglas Dick II of Shady Spring were in the ambulance at the time of the crash. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found the JanCare Ambulance collided with the rear of the tractor trailer, which appeared to be parked in the right truck lane for reasons unknown.

Both people inside the tractor trailer were not injured.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation by West Virginia State Police, pending accident reconstruction.

ORIGINAL STORY: An auto accident claimed the lives of two EMT’s.

At 7:52 a.m. Saturday, Nicholas County dispatchers received the call of an auto accident on southbound U.S. 19 in Powell Mountain, where West Virginia State troopers and Nicholas County Sheriff’s deputies were joined by multiple fire departments and JanCare Ambulance.

Paul Seamann, Public Information Officer for JanCare Ambulance, said it was a two vehicle accident involving a semi truck and an ambulance with JanCare, carrying two EMT’s inside. He confirmed both EMT’s were dead at the scene.

Seamann said the EMT’s did not have a patient on board, as they were returning to their station from a hospital-to-hospital transfer in Morgantown. Both the driver and passenger were returning to their normal work schedule from having two days off.

JanCare Ambulance is not releasing the names of the victims due to their families being notified.