Nardelli Audiology pairs with Sleep in Heavenly Peace Foundation for holiday charity event

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Nardelli Audiology has kicked off their annual holiday charity fundraiser. This year, for the months of November and December, they are teaming up with the Harrison County Sleep in Heavenly Peace Chapter to raise money for the construction of the beds.

Melissa Rose, audiologist and owner of Nardelli Audiology, said anyone that comes in for a hearing test, whether they have hearing loss or not, the money will be donated to the foundation. Those who end up purchasing a hearing aid, they will double that money to donate.

The Sleep in Heavenly Peace Foundation has been active since December 1 of 2018. The foundation was started to support families unable to provide beds for young children. Dave Lang is the president of the chapter and says it is because of kind community members, such as Nardelli Audiology, that make this foundation even possible.

“We rely heavily on volunteers throughout the community for financial support,” said Lang. “It’s because of those community members that step up and provide up with the money we need to continue this service. And we have already delivered 250 bed so far in Harrison County.”

All three Nardelli Audiology locations in Clarksburg, Bridgeport and Farmington will be participating in the holiday fundraiser over the next two months. Along with raising money through appointments, they are also accepting donations in the form of regular twin size sheets, pillows, pillows cases and comforters to donate to families receiving the beds as well.