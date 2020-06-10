NASCAR bans confederate flags from all of its events

FILE – In this Sept. 5, 2015, file photo, a Confederate flag flies in the infield before a NASCAR Xfinity auto race at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. Bubba Wallace, the only African-American driver in the top tier of NASCAR, calls for a ban on the Confederate flag in the sport that is deeply rooted in the South. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

CHARLOTTE, NC (KXAN) — NASCAR announced on Wednesday that it will ban the display of the confederate flag at all NASCAR events and properties.

In a statement, NASCAR said the confederate flag is contrary to the sport’s commitment of inclusion.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special” NASCAR statement

The Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia Wednesday night for the seventh race since the season’s delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Driver Bubba Wallace, the first black man to race in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2006, unveiled a paint scheme for the race, honoring Black Lives Matter.

The No. 43 car is painted all black with a #BlackLivesMatter hashtag and the phrase “Compassion, Love, Understanding” on the front and back.

Two days ago, Wallace spoke out publicly against the use of the confederate flag at NASCAR events, saying “get them out of here. They have no place for them.”