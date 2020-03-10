Natalie Tennant visits Fairview Middle School to speak about 19th amendment anniversary

FAIRVIEW, W.Va. – The year 2020 will be the centennial anniversary for the monumental passage of the 19th amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women’s constitutional right to vote.

To celebrate 100 years of women’s suffrage, Natalie Tennant went to Fairview Middle School, speaking about the history of women in the area.

Lenna Yost was one woman she mentioned, originally from Fairview, who ended up being an important women suffragist. Yost was the first women to supervise the Republican Party convention in West Virginia in 1910.

Principal of Fairview Middle School Steve Rodriguez said alumni are always welcomed to shed light on their communities history.

“It’s really exciting for our kids to see that… yes, you can be successful no matter where you live,” said Rodriguez.

Tennant is an American politician who is also originally from Fairview. Tennant led a discussion that took students through that history of how women got the right to vote, but not only that.

She also mentioned other famous women from American history that are not only from West Virginia. For example, Amelia Earhart who was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic and Frances Perkins who was the first woman member of a presidential cabinet.