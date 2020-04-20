National Library Week starts around the country

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – National Library Week 2020 officially began on Sunday.

The annual event highlights libraries in the community and the available resources they provide to everyone for free.

Even though many public libraries are remaining closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library is continuing to celebrate by providing online services, resources, and programming.

Normally for National Library Week, the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library hosts a variety of events such as children events and literary programs.

“We also post items online to attract people to come in and highlight some of our services in person and online, described Administrator Coordinator Edward Pride IV . Since this all moved online, we will be doing programming through online platforms as well has highlighting some of our new E services.”

The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library offers free E books, Audio Books, and Screening video services for free with a public library card.

“The library is here to provide quality resources to the residents of our community,” stated Pride.

Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library hopes to continue online programming even after the pandemic settles.