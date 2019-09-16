10-year-old Texas girl dies after contracting brain-eating amoeba while swimming

UPDATE (10:00 A.M.) – Lily Mae Avant, the 10-year-old girl who contracted a brain-eating amoeba, died Monday morning, according to our sister station in Dallas NBC5.

The Texas Department of Health and Safety says that while the amoeba is common, the infection of it is not.

“Since it’s so rare, we don’t know why a few people get sick while millions who swim in natural bodies of water don’t,” an agency spokesperson explained. “Because the organism is common in lakes and river, we don’t recommend people specifically avoid bodies of water where people have contracted the illness.”

It enters through the nose, travels to the brain, and begins eating the tissue. According to the CDC, it is nearly always fatal.

There are only five known cases of survival, with four being in the United States.

A weekend swim left a young girl fighting for her life when she contracted a brain-eating amoeba with a 97% fatality rate.

“She was incoherent, unresponsive and was quickly swept up and taken to the ER,” the family wrote on Lily’s Facebook page.

“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare,” the girl’s aunt, Crystal Warren, told KWTX Friday. “For this to happen to her when there were so many other people in the same waters on the same days we just don’t understand why it was her.

“Chris Dowdy, principal at Valley Mills Elementary School, confirmed to CNN that a 5th-grade student was “putting up a fierce battle for her life, caused by this awful amoeba.”

“She is an outstanding student, but more importantly, she is just a tremendous person,” Dowdy said. “Everyone in our community, state, and even the entire country is praying for this sweet child.”

Between 2009 and 2018, the CDC says only 34 cases of the Naegleria fowleri infection were reported in the US. Only four people out of the 145 known cases survived between 1962 and 2018.

Warren told KWTX she’s hopeful her niece “will be number five to survive.”