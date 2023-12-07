(KTLA) — Armed robbers stole about 100 pounds of marijuana from a Culver City dispensary Wednesday evening, police said.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Robertson Boulevard, a man was unloading about 120 pounds of marijuana from a vehicle when two men wearing black ski masks got out of a car armed with handguns, the Culver City Police Department said in a news release.

One robber held the victim at gunpoint while the other began grabbing bags of cannabis, ultimately taking about 100 pounds of product, police said.

The two men then hopped into a waiting silver Honda Accord driven by a third person and fled south on Robertson Avenue, police said.

Both men are described as being in their 20s or 30s and about 6 feet tall. One had on a dark jeans and a black hoodie with white spots, while the other was wearing light-colored pants and a white hoodie with dark marks on the upper chest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or the Watch Commander at (310) 253-6502.