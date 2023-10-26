BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo Sewer Authority employee was killed and two others were taken to the hospital after a shooting Thursday morning on I-190 in Buffalo, New York.

The victims were shot while inside a Sewer Authority truck. Eight bullet holes were seen in the city vehicle, including shots that went through the front windshield and side window.

One of the shooting victims taken to the hospital was listed in critical condition while the other was stable.

Police said Thursday afternoon that they did not have the suspect in custody, but believe this was an isolated incident and there was no further threat to the public.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the three victims were on the clock at the time of the shooting.

“It’s a tragedy that three people went to work, were working, did their jobs and their lives are altered forever, and one had their life taken,” Brown said.

“The members of the sewer authority are clearly very emotional, very shaken, in pain,” Brown continued. “There were tears.”

The shots were allegedly fired from a “late model, dark colored Jeep Grand Cherokee” around 11:11 a.m., said New York State Police Major Eugene Staniszewski.

“We have several leads but, currently, we do not have a motive of the shooting,” Staniszewski said. “This is believed to be an isolated incident and we have no information that there is a threat ongoing to the community.”

As a result of the shooting, the southbound lanes of I-190 were shut down for hours. The lanes reopened around before 4 p.m.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said her administration has been in contact with local officials regarding the incident, and she directed the New York State Police and the Thruway Authority to provide any assistance necessary as the investigation continues.

This is the second incident of shots being fired on I-190 in the past month. In late September, police said someone in a dark sedan traveling northbound on I-190 allegedly fired shots in the area two miles north of Thursday’s incident. No injuries were reported from the September incident.