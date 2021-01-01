3-year-old boy found abandoned in Ohio cemetery reunited with father, said to be doing well

HINCKLEY, Ohio (WJW) — Hinckley police shared an update on the little boy who was found abandoned in a cemetery with his dog just two days before Christmas.

According to Chief David Centner, Tony and the animal are now in the care of his father.

“I spoke with his father this morning and he expressed his appreciation to everyone for their generosity and said Tony is doing very well,” the chief wrote in a Facebook post.

He noted that the father was not involved with the incident at the cemetery and has been cooperating with police as well as children services. The boy’s mother had custody at the time.

“The mother is the focus of our investigation and is currently in the care of a local medical facility. We are working with the Municipal Law Director as to charges upon her release.”

He concluded his post by thanking the community for their overwhelming support and asked that no more gifts be brought to the police station. He encouraged residents to donate to other people in need instead.