WAUKESHA, Wis. (WXIN) — More than 300,000 portable generators are being recalled over amputation and crushing risks.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves 6500-watt and 8000-watt Generac, HomeLink and DR brands of portable generators. They were sold at major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online.
Generac Power Systems owns the DR and Homelink brands.
The CPSC says the recalled generators have gasoline-powered engines that are used to generate electricity for use as backup power. The portable generators have two wheels and one “U-shaped, two-grip, flip-up pin-lock handle” to help move the generator.
The generators were initially recalled in July 2021 after Generac received eight reports of injuries. Since then, the company has received a new total of 37 reported injuries, including 24 reports of finger amputations and five reports of finger crushing.
The CPSC said the issue with the products is that an unlocked handle can pinch the fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved.
The following generators are subject to recall:
|Unit Type
|Model Number
|First Serial Number
|Last Serial Number
|XT8000E
|G0064330
|G0064331
|3000037849
|3005569372
|G0064340
|G0064342
|XT8000EFI
|G0071620
|G0071621
|3003336356
|3006597843
|G0071621R
|GP6500
|G0076720
|G0076800
|G0076800R
|G0076812
|G0076830
|G0076830R
|G0076902
|G0076902R
|G0076903
|GP6500E
|G0076820
|G0076820R
|G0076822
|GP8000E
|G0076731
|G0076751
|G0076751R
|G0076761
|G0076761R
|G0076861
|G0076861R
|PRO 6500M
|GP16505DMN
|GP16505DMNR
|PRO 6500E
|GP16505DEN
|HomeLink 6500E
|G0068650
|G0068651
|G0079960
The unit type can be found on the front of the product, while the model and serial numbers are printed on a product label.
Anyone with the recalled portable generators should stop using them unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator. They should then contact Generac for a free repair kit consisting of a set of spacers to move the handle away from the frame to eliminate the pinch point.
Anyone with questions can contact Generac toll-free at 844-242-3493 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the recall page.