CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An Easter survey from Wallethub.com reveals that nearly three out of four of Americans would rather donate to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine than a religious organization. But, 51% of Americans say that religion has helped them get through the pandemic, and Americans are 15% more likely to celebrate Easter with friends and family compared to last year. People under 30 are almost 3.5x more likely to donate more than usual to their church this Easter than those over 59.

Pittsburgh, Pa. was named the best city in the country for Easter in the survey. According to WalletHub.com, the experts compared the 100 largest cities in the US across 13 key metrics, ranging from candy and chocolate shops per capita to the city’s Christian population.

Top 10 Best Cities for Easter, according to Wallethub.com

Pittsburgh, Pa. Birmingham, Ala. Orlando, Fla. Cincinnati, Ohio St. Louis, Mo. Cleveland, Ohio Buffalo, N.Y. El Paso, Texas New Orleans, La. Honolulu, Hawaii

Infographics courtesy: Wallethub.com

Nearly half of the Americans surveyed are planning to spend more on Easter this year than in 2021. The survey predicts that Americans will spend $3 billion on candy alone, with the most popular Easter basket item being the chocolate bunny. WalletHub found that the world’s most expensive chocolate Easter bunny is $49,000. 78% of people eat the ears first.