75-year-old protester “having good days and bad” while recovering

In this image from video provided by WBFO, a Buffalo police officer appears to shove a man who walked up to police Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. Video from WBFO shows the man appearing to hit his head on the pavement, with blood leaking out as officers walk past to clear Niagara Square. Buffalo police initially said in a statement that a person “was injured when he tripped & fell,” WIVB-TV reported, but Capt. Jeff Rinaldo later told the TV station that an internal affairs investigation was opened. Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood suspended two officers late Thursday, the mayor’s statement said. (Mike Desmond/WBFO via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The attorney for Martin Gugino has provided another update on the 75-year-old’s condition.

Gugino suffered a fractured skull when he was knocked down by Buffalo police outside City Hall earlier this month. The incident happened during protests that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Gugino’s attorney, Kelly Zarcone, says he’s still recovering in the rehabilitation section of a hospital.

Here is Zarcone’s update, which was released on Tuesday afternoon: