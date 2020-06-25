AAA forecasting first drop in summer travel in more than a decade

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – AAA is projecting a drop in summer travel this year.

This summer, AAA forecasts Americans will take 700 million trips, based on economic indicators and state re-openings. That number is down nearly 15% compared to last July through September, and is the first decline in summer travel since 2009, according to a press release. AAA booking trends show that as Americans return to making travel plans, they are doing so cautiously and more spur-of-the-moment.

“Americans have spent the last few months dreaming about their summer vacations,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. “There have been some changes in booking trends this year. Travelers are booking long-weekend getaways and impromptu trips, with many loading their cars and heading to their favorite sunny destination or national park.”

Car trips reign supreme, accounting for 97% of the favored mode of transportation, and are expected to see the smallest decrease in travel volume (3% year-over-year). AAA said air travel is expected to decrease by about 74%, while rail, cruise ship and bus travel will slide by 86%.

July 1–Sept. 30, 2019 total volume July 1–Sept. 30, 2020 total volume forecast YOY Difference Automobile 706 million 683 million -3.3% Air 57.9 million 15.1 million -73.9% Rail, Cruise, Other 64.3 million 9.3 million -85.5% Total 857 million 707 million -14.6%

AAA Travel experts have begun to see positive trends in travel, noting that hotel and rental car bookings have been gradually increasing since April. Also, the share of travelers making plans 48 hours to 7 days before departure—a sign that people are arranging last-minute trips—is significantly higher than normal, according to AAA.

With travel restrictions lifting but social distancing still recommended, AAA said it’s no surprise that 97% of summer trips are road trips. That’s up from an average of 87% over the last five years. AAA is offering a travel planner called TripTik, which includes COVID-19 travel restriction updates.

When it comes to TripTik destination searches nationwide, AAA said prominent cities that typically draw large crowds are not as popular. Orlando, Fla. has dropped from the top-searched city destination to number eight, while Denver, Colo. makes the biggest climb from number 10 to number one: (Data based on TripTik.AAA.com searches March 15–June 14, 2020)

Denver Las Vegas Los Angeles Seattle Phoenix Portland, Ore. Myrtle Beach, S.C. Orlando, Fla. San Diego Nashville, Tenn.

AAA Travel data show that when top destinations, including Las Vegas, Orlando and NYC, were shut-down earlier in the year, bookings shifted to smaller destinations, the release explains. As those top destinations begin to open, they are once again the top hotel destinations, though advance bookings in general are nearly 25% shorter than this time last year.

Here are the top 10 most popular hotel destinations since mid-March based on AAA Travel bookings:

Las Vegas Orlando, Fla. San Diego New York City Chicago Nashville, Tenn. Atlanta Houston Portland, Ore. San Antonio

For road trips requiring an overnight stay, AAA recommends looking for hotels with a AAA Diamond designation, as well as ones displaying a AAA Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping badge. To meet the criteria for this award, these hotels have received top marks for housekeeping excellence for two consecutive inspections and are free of AAA member complaints.

Prior to a hotel stay, AAA said travelers should call ahead to ensure the hotel is still open and ask about any restrictions or changes to the check-in process. It’s likely that the hotel has reduced the number of times guests have face-to-face interactions with other guests and hotel staff members. Also, when checking into a room, wiping down surfaces with disinfecting wipes is advised. This includes light switches, door knobs, faucets and remote controls.

Regardless of the method of travel, AAA recommends considering these points before going anywhere: