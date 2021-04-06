Active shooter killed at Ft. Detrick following shooting that injured 2

UPDATE: A 38-year-old man shot and critically injured two men at a Frederick business park, and was later shot by personnel at Ft. Detrick and pronounced dead on the scene, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said.

Lando said two men were shot by the suspect at Riverside Tech Park shortly after 8 a.m., where multiple businesses are located. The victims, in critical condition, were transported by helicopter to Baltimore Shock Trauma.

“We have two different scenes. All I can tell you is that we have confirmed there is only one shooter. The public is no longer at risk. Everyone is safe,” Lando said.

Police say the suspect then traveled about 10 minutes to Ft. Detrick and made it onto the premises, where he was shot.

Police are not commenting on the suspects relationship with Ft. Detrick. An investigation is ongoing.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police say they are responding to an active shooting in Frederick Tuesday morning on the 8400 block of Progress Drive.

Police ask residents to avoid the area of Progress Drive and Opposumtown Pike.

Police say there are two victims and a suspect is “down.” There are no details on any of their conditions.

Military base Fort Detrick and surrounding schools, including Frederick Community College, are on lockdown.