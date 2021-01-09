After no jackpot winner, Mega Millions swells to $600 million

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. A lottery ticket worth $530 million in the Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego, the City News Service reports. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — No one was able to hit Friday night’s massive $520 million Mega Millions jackpot which means it’s growing to $600 million for Tuesday night’s drawing.

But don’t throw away those tickets just yet. Mega Millions reports hundreds of players scored smaller prizes.

The winning numbers were: 3, 6, 16, 18, 58. The Mega Ball is 11, and the Megaplier is 2.

If you were to cash out on Tuesday’s $600 million jackpot, Mega Millions says you’d take home $442 million. Not too shabby.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is also an unbelievably high $470 million. That’s an estimated cash value of $362.7 million for that pot.

That means between both Mega Millions and Powerball, more than a $1 billion in jackpots is up for grabs.

The odds of winning either of these — well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all.