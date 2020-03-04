Alex Trebek provides health update 1 year after cancer diagnosis

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek provided fans with an update on his health on Wednesday, one year since his diagnosis of stage four pancreatic cancer.

The video was posted on the Jeopardy! YouTube account on Wednesday. In the video, Trebek stated he is now part of the 18% of people diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer to survive for one whole year. Trebek hopes to be part of the 7% two-year survival rate next year.

You can watch the full update from Trebek, here:

You can also watch Jeopardy! weekdays at 7 p.m. on WBOY NBC.

