MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A portion of Interstate 55 in Memphis, Tennessee, was forced to partially close Tuesday evening after a tractor-trailer wreck sent alfredo sauce pouring across the roadway.

The wreck was reported shortly before 5 p.m. local time.

Traffic camera video from the Tennessee Department of Transportation shows a white sauce covering all three northbound lanes of the interstate.

Police and fire crews did not confirm what the truck was carrying, but a reporter with Nexstar’s WREG that was on the scene confirmed that the truck was carrying jars of alfredo sauce.

No injuries have been reported in the crash.

Authorities have not said how long it will take to clean up the spill or what caused it.