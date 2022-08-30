Ysenni Gomez, who is accused by the FBI of sex-trafficking in the Bronx and Westchester. (Credit: FBI)

NEW YORK (WPIX) — An alleged sex trafficker may have preyed upon hundreds of fellow women over the course of a decade, authorities said Tuesday, asking anyone who may have been a victim to come forward.

Ysenni Gomez was arrested earlier this month on charges of sex trafficking in the Bronx and Westchester County, the FBI said in a news release, detailing a joint operation with local law-enforcement agencies including the Westchester County Police Department.

Gomez posted an online ad claiming to be hiring a waitress to work in a Manhattan restaurant, officials said. She then interviewed a woman who responded and told her that she had the job, according to authorities.

But when the victim showed up for her first day of work, Gomez told her that there was no job to be had, authorities said. Gomez then allegedly forced the victim to have sex with men by threatening to call federal authorities to have her deported if she refused, according to officials.

During their investigation, agents discovered more than 1,600 online ads associated with Gomez allegedly promoting prostitution, authorities said. Dating back 10 years, the ads appeared on Facebook, as well as adult classified sites, officials said.

Now believing that hundreds of women may have been involved, investigators are asking anyone who may have been a victim or otherwise has information to come forward.

Authorities released a photo of Gomez, who is also known to go by aliases including Carolina and Ysenni Peguero. She may have used the business name “Chicas Express” in ads she allegedly placed, investigators said.

Anyone with information about Gomez, or anyone who may have been a victim is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.