Amid ‘social distancing’ during COVID-19 crisis, Starbucks moves to ‘to-go’ only

(WIAT) — As businesses remain open but are changing daily operations during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, Starbucks is switching to a less personal model of serving coffee in the United States and Canada stores.

Starting Sunday, March 15, Starbucks will be moving to a “to go” model in all company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada for at least two weeks.

“As we all know, the situation with COVID-19 is extremely dynamic and we will continue to review the facts and science and make the proactive decisions necessary to protect our partners, customers and communities,” wrote Rossann Williams, executive vice president and president, U.S. company-operated business and Canada.

In this unprecedented time, we are making proactive decisions to support the health and well-being of our partners, customers and communities. And when we get through this, we will need our Third Place more than ever before. Take care of yourselves and one another. https://t.co/DUNQ2zUzPC — Kevin Johnson (@Kevin_Johnson) March 15, 2020

Here is how Starbucks will be operating as of Sunday.