DETROIT (AP) — Investigators have identified several people of interest in the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue leader but no one who can be publicly declared a prime suspect, police said Monday, two days after the woman’s death.

Chief James White invited reporters to hear an update on the investigation, though he released few new details and declined to disclose Samantha Woll’s connection to any of the people of interest.

“We have to be very, very cautious as to what information we share,” White said. “There are very intricate details about this case that, if revealed, could really damage what we’re trying to accomplish.

“There are facts that are known only to our suspect,” he said.

Woll, 40, was president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. She had attended a wedding Friday night and left the event around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the chief said.

She was stabbed inside her home and got outside where she collapsed and died, White said. Her home was east of downtown.

The 911 call came in around 6:30 a.m.

“We have a number of people that give us interest,” the chief said. “We are just short of calling one of the people a suspect, but we are working to that end.”

White emphasized again that Woll’s death doesn’t appear to be a result of antisemitism. She had worked for U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and on the political campaign of Attorney Dana Nessel, both Democrats.

About 1,000 people attended Woll’s funeral Sunday at Hebrew Memorial Chapel in Oak Park.