Appalachia health clinic founder Eula Hall dead at 93

FILE – In this Monday, July 16, 2007, file photo, Eula Hall, founder of the Mud Creek Clinic near Grethel, Ky., talks about presidential candidate John Edwards in her office. Hall, who opened the clinic, now known as the Eula Hall Health Center, bringing health care to a remote area in Appalachia almost 50 years ago, has died at age 93. Hall Funeral Home in Martin said Hall, of Craynor, Ky., died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at her home. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File)

CRAYNOR, Ky. (AP) — Eula Hall, who opened a clinic almost 50 years ago in Appalachia and “never stopped” trying to help others, has died. She was 93.

Hall Funeral Home in Martin said Hall, of Craynor in Floyd County, Kentucky, died Saturday at her home.

News outlets report she founded the Mud Creek Clinic in 1973, bringing health care to a remote area, and continued working there until she died. Congressman Hal Rogers called Hall one of the region’s “greatest saints.”

Former Kentucky House Speaker Greg Stumbo said Hall never stopped thinking about what she could do to help friends and neighbors.

