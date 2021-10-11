Average price of gas jumps 6 cents per gallon to $3.31, $3.12 in north central WV

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty images)

(AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.31 per gallon.

That’s $1.07 more than a year ago.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the rise comes as the cost of crude oil increases and demand goes up in Europe, where refineries are switching from burning gas to oil-based fuels.

According to a AAA report, as of Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, the average gas price in north central West Virginia was $3.117 per gallon which was an increase from the previous week ($3.078) and the same week in 2020 ($2.239). Weirton and Morgantown have had the lowest gas prices in the area over the past few weeks.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.55 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.77 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel jumped 11 cents to $3.45 a gallon.

Information © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories