CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Coors has released a frozen treat that is intended to help fans cool off during the heated March Madness season.

The “Coors-icle” is a non-alcoholic, beer-flavored popsicle that will be available across the country during March Madness. The popsicles are intended for beer and basketball fans 21 and older, and are available starting on Tuesday for a limited time.

If you’re interested enough to try one, you can find them at 800 different bars across the United States or buy a six-pack online for $20.23. Famous basketball commentator Dick Vitale has been brought in to be a spokesperson for the product.

“For more than 40 years, I’ve been known for my enthusiastic, passionate, sometimes controversial—but never boring—style,” said Vitale. “This March, when everyone is screaming their lungs out over a little game, the Coors Light Coors-icle is here to provide some chill.”

You can also enter a giveaway for a free box of Corrs-icles with the 100 winners being chosen on April 4, after the championship game.