(NewsNation) — Police body camera footage released Tuesday shows the moments Louisville officers were shot by a gunman who opened fire inside a downtown bank, killing five people.

The exchange of gunfire, which ended with police killing the suspect, lasted only a few minutes. Two patrol officers were wounded; one of them was struck in the head.

Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey walked reporters through the footage at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Images from surveillance footage show the shooter, identified as 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, an employee at Old National Bank, holding a gun inside the building.

Officers Nickolas Wilt and Cory Galloway were the first to arrive on the scene at 8:41 a.m. ET, three minutes after they were dispatched. Shots can be heard coming from inside the building as they exit their squad car.

Galloway and Wilt make their way up a set of stairs to the front of the building and are then fired upon. Wilt is struck, and then Galloway, who rolls down a second set of stairs to take cover.

About three minutes later, Galloway gains a line of sight on the assailant and shoots and kills him at 8:45 a.m.

“The response wasn’t perfect, but it was exactly the response we needed,” Humphrey said of the officers. “I would love to have either one of those officers ride with me any day. They did exactly what they needed to do to save lives.”

A motive for the shooting has not yet been identified by authorities. An investigation is ongoing.

The five who died in the shooting are Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliot, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; James Tutt, 64 and Deana Eckert, 57.

“There are no words to adequately describe the sadness and devastation that our Old National family is experiencing as we grieve the tragic loss of our team members and pray for the recovery of all those who were injured,” Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan said in a statement.