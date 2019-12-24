Days
Booked and charged: Mississippi Grinch arrested on Christmas Eve

National

by: DeAngelo Vaxter

Posted: / Updated:

PASCAGOULA, MS. (WJTV) – A green fellow was arrested in Mississippi for his crimes against Christmas.

The Pascagoula Police Department in Mississippi announced via Facebook that the Goula Grinch was arrested and charged with Interruption of Merriment and attempted theft of Christmas.

After the Grinch was booked, he was taken into holding to wait for sentencing. Judge Fondren sentenced him to 39.5 years.

“We have a feeling this is not the last we have seen of The Goula Grinch.”

Pascagoula Police Department

