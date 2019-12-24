Booked and charged: Mississippi Grinch arrested on Christmas Eve

PASCAGOULA, MS. (WJTV) – A green fellow was arrested in Mississippi for his crimes against Christmas.

The Pascagoula Police Department in Mississippi announced via Facebook that the Goula Grinch was arrested and charged with Interruption of Merriment and attempted theft of Christmas.

After the Grinch was booked, he was taken into holding to wait for sentencing. Judge Fondren sentenced him to 39.5 years.