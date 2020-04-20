Boy surprises sister with at-home promposal, celebration

(KOAA/NBC) – Friday night was supposed to be prom night for one Colorado high school senior. Instead, the teen was surprised with an at-home prom thanks to a little help from her family.

It started with a surprise “promposal” from 9-year-old brother, Tyson, to his 18-year-old sister, Jacelynn.

“Sissy, I know tonight was supposed to be your prom night,” Tyson said in a video as he walks up to Jacelynn with a hand-written sign and a bouquet of roses. “So, will you go to quarantine prom with me?”

Their mom, Erika, didn’t want this pandemic to rob her daughter of another special moment.

“My heart was broken when we found out school has been canceled, prom was canceled,” She said. “Her little brother heard and wanted to be a part of it.”

When asked how it felt to see her brother walk up and catch her off guard, Jacelynn said, “Oh my god, it was the coolest thing ever! I wasn’t expecting any of that.”

Tyson happily stepped up to be her date, while Jacelynn’s boyfriend Zachery joined remotely and together, they escorted her to own home prom right in her living room.

“The way they put it on, everything was amazing,” Jacelynn said.

Surrounded by a sea of balloons and bright lights, they danced, laughed and embraced each other’s company.

“We just have to make the most of what we have,” Zachery said.

For this brother and sister, prom turned out better than they could’ve ever expected.

“This has been the best night of my life. It’s been so fun,” Tyson said.

“The best night ever. I couldn’t have asked for anything more and I’m pretty special and lucky that I have them in my life,” Jacelynn said.

They got to make this night their own and build these memories together.

“It’s cool that I get to take my brother to his first prom and he gets to take me to my last,” Jacelynn said.