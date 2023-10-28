CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — As ghosts, ghouls and other frightening things travel across the country for Halloween, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is warning travelers to be careful with what they choose to bring with them to the airport.

According to a TSA release, people traveling in costume should not run into much trouble, but during this time of the year, certain prohibited items may show up with greater frequency.

If you are unsure as to what you are allowed to bring with you to the airport, the TSA has provided a few helpful tips.

Remember the 3-1-1 rule. This means if traveling with a liquid, gel, cream, paste or lotion (including fake blood) each item can only be 3.4 ounces or less and must fit into a plastic quart-sized bag if being carried through a security checkpoint. If you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it, the rule applies. Larger quantities of liquids should be packed in a checked bag. Fake (or real) weapons like knives, light sabers or brooms must be placed in checked baggage. Never pack anything that resembles an explosive. Candy of all sizes is allowed through the checkpoint but liquid quantities must follow the 3-1-1 rule. It’s a good practice to remove any large bags of candy from a carry-on bag and place it in a bin so TSA Officers can easily identify it’s not something more sinister than sugary treats. Passengers wearing masks at the checkpoint will be asked to remove it so TSA Officers can properly ID them. Masks are fine when placed in a carry-on bag and can be put back on after going through the checkpoint. However, face paint is discouraged. When passing through a security checkpoint, please place capes in a carry-on bag or bin until the screening process is complete. A cape could trigger an alarm at the body scanner, resulting in a longer security process. Jack-o-lanterns are allowed through security (though not advised), so feel free to bring it in a carry-on bag.

This replica gun was removed from a carry-on bag at Huntington Tri-State Airport earlier this year. (TSA photo)

This batarang, which has two razor-sharp blades, was removed from a traveler’s carry-on bag at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport earlier this year. (TSA photo)

This replica hand grenade was removed from a carry-on bag at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. (TSA photo)

This light-weight prop was removed from a traveler’s carry-on bag at Newark Liberty International Airport earlier this year. (TSA photo)

These sai swords, which are popular with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, were removed from a traveler’s carry-on bag at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport earlier this year. (TSA photo)

This fake bullet-lined belt was not permitted through the security checkpoint at John F. Kennedy International Airport earlier this year. (TSA photo)

If you are unsure about how to pack an item, you can message the TSA by texting “Travel” to AskTSA (275-872) — or by using X (Twitter) or Facebook Messenger at @AskTSA.