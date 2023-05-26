DENVER (KDVR) — Casa Bonita, known to some as the “Disneyland of Mexican Restaurants” and to others for its role in the TV series “South Park,” is set to reopen in May.

And while the official reopening date has yet to be announced, Casa Bonita released new photos from inside the restaurant on Friday.

Here is a look at the photo gallery:

Casa Bonita’s Lagoon, seen after renovations for 2023’s reopening. (Photo: Casa Bonita)

Casa Bonita’s Black Bart’s Cave, seen after renovations for 2023’s reopening. (Photo: Casa Bonita)

Construction work at the Dia de los Muertos Bar at Casa Bonita for 2023’s reopening. (Photo: Casa Bonita)

Construction work at the Mayahuel Bar at Casa Bonita for 2023’s reopening. (Photo: Casa Bonita)

Lighting work at the Bridge at Casa Bonita for 2023’s reopening. (Photo: Casa Bonita)

Casa Bonita, which first opened around 1974, hasn’t been open since the spring of 2020 – first due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and then for extensive repairs after it was sold.

In September 2021, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of “South Park,” entered into a purchase agreement to buy Casa Bonita.

Dana Rodriguez, who moved to Colorado in 1992 from Chihuahua, Mexico, accepted the position as executive chef to oversee the kitchen redesign, menu redevelopment and general overhaul of the restaurant.

When “South Park” aired an episode highlighting the restaurant in 2003, it launched the restaurant’s reputation as an iconic Denver destination.

The previous owners of Casa Bonita filed for bankruptcy in April 2021.

“We all love Casa Bonita,” Gov. Jared Polis said during a conversation with the new owners. “The one area that we’d all love to see an upgrade, I think I speak on behalf of everyone who patronizes Casa Bonita, is the food could be a little better.”

Earlier this month the restaurant passed various inspections needed before opening including electrical, HVAC and plumbing.

The restaurant is also taking “booking requests” for large groups planning to visit the restaurant between August and October. The restaurant notably avoids calling them reservations. Requests must be made 14 days in advance and a signed agreement with a deposit must be completed in advance.

Throughout this year, the restaurant has been releasing teaser images of some of the work that was done inside and this month it released a series of GIFs that show painting and other finish work.

The fountain outside the restaurant also underwent reconstruction, but as of March this year there was water in it – a sign that opening was nearly upon us.

While the official opening date has not been announced, the restaurant will have a soft opening with limited dining hours. The guests for the exclusive event will be chosen from those who signed up from Casa Bonita’s email list.