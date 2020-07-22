Cheez-It and wine back with a new box set

National

by: WFLA/CNN Newsource and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) — Your next socially distant gathering could be a lot simpler with one company’s new offering.

Wine doesn’t have to be fussy or pretentious, and a popular snack food brand is trying to help make it less so.

Starting Wednesday, those interested can grab a limited-edition boxed wine and Cheez-It combo with rosé and white cheddar crackers.

Cheez-It says the white cheddar flavor is a fan favorite. The rosé is from a company called Original House Wine.

This is Cheez-It’s second wine and cracker box pairing, just in time for National Wine and Cheese Day on July 26.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories