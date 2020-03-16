Chick-fil-A temporarily closes dining room seating over coronavirus concerns

National

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Chick-fil-A announced Sunday night it will be temporarily closing its dining room seating in all restaurants across the nation over coronavirus concerns.

According to the fast-food chain, some of its restaurants may only offer service through the drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options.

The company said these changes will help limit person-to-person contact.

On Friday, Chick-fil-A closed all playgrounds to help focus heightened sanitation efforts in other areas of the restaurant, started serving meals in carry-out packaging and drive-thru guests will no longer be offered a printed menu.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories