Columbus zoo now has a changing room and family restroom

Columbus (WCMH) – Families of people with special needs encounter challenges most of us never think about. For example, will the public restrooms work for us? Now, things are changing beginning Monday at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium

Olivia Brohard, 18, decided to install a changing room and family restroom here. She said the inspiration came from her sibling.

“My brother Abram lived with quadriplegic cerebral palsy,” said Brohard.

She remembers visiting the zoo and the trip being cut short because there was not a bathroom to accommodate his needs.

“It’s not really something that you think about unless you live it. With my family, 4 other sisters, and Abram it was a bit of a hassle to take everybody along. When you don’t have the facilities to change Abram..then you’d have to go home,” she said.

Abram passed away in 2019 after complications to a brief illness. However, this only made Olivia more driven to keep his legacy alive and help others like her brother.

Olivia hopes her “Stay All Day” project will help people enjoy more time with their loved ones at the zoo while being comfortable.

Olivia and her mother are hoping to target other areas in the city in the near future.